Suspect on the run and considered dangerous as police investigate Johnston death
Police in the town of Smithfield are searching for a suspect in a slaying Monday evening. He is considered armed and dangerous, police say.
Markyse Naijae McCain, 20, is wanted as a suspect behind a fatal altercation that left one person dead in Smithfield.
The Police Department responded to a residence in the 2000 block of Kay Drive before 5 p.m. Monday, where one person was found dead.
The victim’s identity was not released.
Police obtained an arrest warrant for McCain, of Selma, for first-degree murder based on probable cause, according to a news release.
Anyone with leads or information is asked to contact the Smithfield Police Department at 919-934-2121. Anonymous callers can contact the tip line at 919-989-8835.