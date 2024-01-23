Suspect on the run and considered dangerous as police investigate Johnston death

Police in the town of Smithfield are searching for a suspect in a slaying Monday evening. He is considered armed and dangerous, police say.

Markyse Naijae McCain, 20, is wanted as a suspect behind a fatal altercation that left one person dead in Smithfield.

The Police Department responded to a residence in the 2000 block of Kay Drive before 5 p.m. Monday, where one person was found dead.

The victim’s identity was not released.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for McCain, of Selma, for first-degree murder based on probable cause, according to a news release.

Anyone with leads or information is asked to contact the Smithfield Police Department at 919-934-2121. Anonymous callers can contact the tip line at 919-989-8835.