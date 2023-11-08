Suspect on the run after man shot in northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in northeast Memphis Tuesday afternoon.

Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 2100 block of Gillespie Circle. The victim was found and taken to Regional One in critical condition.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene in an SUV.

Man shot, killed in Whitehaven

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.