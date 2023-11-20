Suspect on run after shooting 2 people at OKC apartment complex this weekend
Stephen Curry had a winning bucket. Then he didn't. Then he did again.
After a weekend of drama, Microsoft now has two of the biggest names in AI working directly for its company.
As the tech world watches Microsoft suck in top execs and AI engineering talent from OpenAI, the generative AI giant in which it already holds a minority stake worth several billion dollars, one question to consider is what, if anything, can competition regulators do about the visible flight of AI expertise and value into Microsoft's commercial empire? Efforts by the OpenAI board to reinstate CEO Sam Altman immediately after ejecting him were reported over the weekend to have failed -- with Altman opting to join Microsoft, along with president Greg Brockman and several leading AI engineers, as CEO of a new AI research division it's spinning up. Which suggests the back-up plan is to recreate OpenAI in-house at Microsoft.
A record number of Americans are expected to fly for Thanksgiving this year. And believe it or not, some holiday travelers will have fully cooked turkeys in their luggage.
On October 7, Hamas launched an unprecedented terrorist attack on Israel, killing more than 1,200 people with hundreds taken hostage. The attack prompted a deadly response from the Israel Defense Forces, which has reportedly left more than 10,000 people dead in airstrikes and a land incursion. Shortly after the attack, the number of internet-connected honeypots in Israel — manufactured networks designed to lure hackers in — have risen dramatically, according to cybersecurity experts who monitor the internet.
USC freshman guard Isaiah Collier is one of the most powerful guards with the ball in his hands and has made a compelling case for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
From July through September, 2.3% of workers withdrew funds from their accounts for hardship, up from 1.8% during the same time last year.
Bellator needed a broadcast partner, and PFL had money to spend. The sale makes the combined entity the No. 2 promotion in MMA.
After fourteen years online, Omegle shut down as part of a settlement in a $22 million sex trafficking lawsuit. “I had just been talking with my friends about this, and once we heard the news, we were all like, ‘Oh man, [Omegle] was an institution,' for better or for worse,” said Brendan Mahoney, a PhD candidate studying internet culture at the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg School of Communications. “I know multiple people who have mentioned in the past few days that Omegle was the first place they saw a penis.”
General Motors’ up-and-down 2023 rolls on with another big departure and setback.
Microsoft is the real winner of the OpenAI chaos that reigned over the weekend, and its rallying stock price is indicative of that. Upon the shocking news that OpenAI's board had unexpectedly fired CEO Sam Altman on Friday, reportedly to due internal strife over OpenAI's direction, Microsoft stock dropped more than 2% in after-hours trading, potentially wiping out tens of millions in market value.
Florida State's quest for a national championship will move forward without its senior leader at quarterback.
Many of coffee brand Fellow's devices are 20 percent off for Black Friday. Its Tally precision scale has dropped from $185 to $148.
The actor and wife Tay are opening up about mental health on their podcast.
If you’ve considered securing your online accounts with a physical key, today is a god time to start. From today through November 27 (Cyber Monday), you can buy one and get one half off on YubiKeys in the standard and YubiKey 5 series.
It's available to buy through Monday, November 27.
Texas and Oklahoma State have the most straightforward paths to the championship game.
The dating app is introducing features like profile prompts and basic info tags.
Here’s a list of the best SSDs for your PlayStation 5, as tested by Engadget editors.
Can these well-known companies be the market darlings of 2024?