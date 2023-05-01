Suspect on the run after shooting 2 teens at northwest Atlanta apartment complex, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left two teens injured.

Authorities said on Sunday at 9:38 p.m., officers received reports of two people shot at an apartment complex on Middleton Road NW.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old who had both been shot.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

The investigation revealed that both teens were engaged in a verbal dispute with an unknown suspect. The disagreement escalated to gunfire, leaving the two teens shot.

Police have not released the identities of the victims involved.

Authorities have not said if they have any leads on suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing.

