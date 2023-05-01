Suspect on the run after shooting 2 teens at northwest Atlanta apartment complex, police say
Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left two teens injured.
Authorities said on Sunday at 9:38 p.m., officers received reports of two people shot at an apartment complex on Middleton Road NW.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old who had both been shot.
Both victims were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
The investigation revealed that both teens were engaged in a verbal dispute with an unknown suspect. The disagreement escalated to gunfire, leaving the two teens shot.
TRENDING STORIES:
Over 130 vehicles broken into, several guns stolen at Henry County apartment complexes
Kia, Hyundai thefts on the rise in Atlanta with car thieves becoming more violent, neighbors say
APD: Suspected burglars cut off electricity before breaking into Atlanta home
Police have not released the identities of the victims involved.
Authorities have not said if they have any leads on suspects.
The investigation remains ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: