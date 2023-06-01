Suspect on the run after shooting driver on I-75 in road rage incident, Clayton county police says

Clayton County police are investigating a shooting on the interstate Wednesday night.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that officers received reports of a person shot on I-75 NB near the I-285 split at 6:55 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found one person who had been shot. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition has not been released.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident.

Authorities said they are still looking for the suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.

