Suspect on the run after shooting at Panama City motel, police say

PANAMA CITY — A man was transported to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting at a Panama City motel on Wednesday morning.

Panama City police said they were called at 9:06 a.m. to the Relax Inn at the corner of Harrison Avenue and Ninth Street. Further details were not immediately released.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect. He was last seen running from the motel.

This is a surveillance photo of the suspect in the Relax Inn shooting on July 27, 2022.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Police ask that anyone who sees the suspect to call 911.

