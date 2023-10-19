Suspect 'on the run since 2019' jailed in Cumberland County child sexual assault

A man who authorities say "has been on the run since 2019" was jailed last week on allegations he molested a neighbor's child, Cumberland County court records show.

John Randel Morris Jr., 59, is charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts each of statutory rape of a child and statutory sex offense with a child. The alleged offenses happened in June 2019.

According to an affidavit in support of the 2019 arrest warrant, Morris sexually assaulted a girl whom his wife babysat. He is also alleged to have given the 14-year-old girl money in exchange for sex, the affidavit said.

Morris allegedly told the victim, "He would take care of her as long as she didn't say anything," the affidavit states.

U.S. Marshals arrested him in Georgia on the Cumberland County warrant Sept. 22, according to Fulton County, Georgia, jail records.

In a Cumberland County document imposing Morris' secured bail here, the magistrate wrote Morris was a flight risk and "a serial pedophile who has been on the run since 2019."

Morris was booked into the Cumberland County jail Oct. 11 around 4:30 p.m. and is being held on $750,000 bail, jail records show.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: John Morris Jr. arrested in Cumberland County child sexual assault