Suspect on the run after traffic stop leads to $100,000+ in fraud charges in Gwinnett County

A routine traffic stop lead to the arrest of a man accused of forgery, identity theft, and possessing multiple stolen credit cards.

On June 29, an officer with the Gwinnett County Police Department made a traffic stop on a driver after the officer says he observed the man using his cell phone while driving.

During the traffic stop, the officer saw the driver had multiple credit cards with various other names than his own.

Multiple deposit receipts and images of checks were also discovered.

The driver, Charles Clay, 22, was arrested and interviewed by a fraud detective before being booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

He is charged with driving without a valid license, failure to exercise due care (Georgia’s hands-free driving law), seat belt violation, and financial transaction card theft.

After Clay bonded out of jail, the lead detective continued his investigation into the financial transaction card fraud by obtaining bank records and surveillance video.

Nine additional arrest warrants were secured for Clay.

They include three counts of financial transaction card fraud, three counts of forgery 3rd degree, three counts of identity fraud.

Clay’s location is currently unknown.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

If you have information to share, you are urged to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

You can also remain anonymous and submit a tip to Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

