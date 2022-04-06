Suspect runs off with Lexington cop’s taser during altercation at fast food restaurant

A Lexington police officer and a woman were both taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after the two got in an altercation at a Wendy’s restaurant, according to Lexington police.

The incident took place just after noon at the Wendy’s on Thunderstick Drive, police said. An officer was dispatched to the restaurant for a report of a person who attempted to use a counterfeit bill.

The responding officer confirmed the bill in question was counterfeit and identified the suspect, an adult woman, according to police. The suspect had a firearm on her but the officer was able to secure it.

Police said the officer was trying to arrest the suspect when an altercation ensued. During the altercation, the suspect took the officer’s taser.

The woman fled but was later located and arrested not far from the scene, according to police. The taser was also recovered.

Both the suspect and the officer were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, police said. Charges were expected to be filed against the woman.