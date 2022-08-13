Suspect in Rushdie attack pleads not guilty
The man accused of a stabbing attack on "Satanic Verses" author Salman Rushdie has entered a not-guilty plea to charges of attempted murder and assault. (Aug.13) (AP video: Carolyn Thompson)
As police surrounded the home of the man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie, neighbors said they were shocked by the attack. (Aug. 12) (AP Video: Ted Shaffrey)
Here’s the latest for Friday, August 12: Trump had documents labeled “top secret”; Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage; House close to passage on climate and health care bill; Gunman kills 11 people in Montenegro.
It remains unclear why Rushdie's attacker, identified by police as Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey, stabbed the author as he prepared to speak at an event Friday in western New York. Iran's theocratic government and its state-run media have assigned no motive to the assault. In the streets of Iran’s capital, images of the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini still peer down at passers-by.
STORY: A doctor in the audience helped tend to Rushdie while emergency services arrived, said Major Eugene Staniszewski with the New York State Police. Henry Reese, the event's moderator, suffered a minor head injury. Police said they were working with federal investigators to determine a motive for the attack. It was not clear what kind of weapon was used.
