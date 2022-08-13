Suspect in Rushdie attack pleads not guilty
The man accused of a stabbing attack on "Satanic Verses" author Salman Rushdie has entered a not-guilty plea to charges of attempted murder and assault. (Aug.13) (AP video: Carolyn Thompson)
Supporters of Iran-backed Shiite groups rallied in Baghdad on Friday to denounce their rivals, followers of an influential Shiite cleric who stormed the parliament last month and have since been holding a sit-in outside the assembly building in the Iraqi capital. The rivalry between the two sides shows the deep divisions within Iraq's Shiite community, which makes up about 60% of Iraq's population of over 40 million people. Unlike Iran-backed groups, cleric Muqtada al-Sadr wants better ties with Arab countries, including Sunni powerhouse Saudi Arabia, which is Shiite Iran's main rival in the region.
Three day-old lion cubs were on display Saturday in a cardboard box at a Gaza City zoo, a rare joyous sight for children and adults alike, just days after Israeli aircraft pounded the territory and Gaza militants fired hundreds of rockets at Israel. The cubs' mother had suffered miscarriages in the past, said al-Sultan. Loud noise "causes stress to the wild animals, especially the lions, whose roars get higher, and they keep moving in a circular way inside the cage,” he said.
Robin Williams's kids are remembering him on the 8th anniversary of his death.
Did Baker Mayfield get closer to winning the Panthers' QB competition following his strong preseason debut?
Nina Nunes called it a career after picking up a close win over Cynthia Calvillo at UFC San Diego.
Ashton Kutcher sports a unique look in his new movie, “Vengeance,” but it’s one that his wife, Mila Kunis, can get used to.
The directorial debut of veteran stuntman J.J. Perry is a fun, if familiar, action comedy. Day Shift Review: Jamie Foxx’s Vampire Hunter Movie Boasts Great Fight Scenes and Formulaic Comedic Beats Al Shipley
A trip to Walt Disney World can really add up. We're talking thousands of dollars between the basics - park tickets, airfare, hotels, ground transportation and regular meals - and extras like character dining, bubble-blowing machines and line-skipping privileges. "I often say that Disney is the very best company at getting you to spend money and be happy doing it," said Don Munsil, who runs the Disney discount site MouseSavers.com with his wife, Sarah Stone. "You're like, 'Oh, gosh, I can get th
Insider's reporter traveled to Niagara Falls, Toronto, Québec City, and Montreal in Canada and tried poutine, rode local trains, and explored cities.
The 24-year-old suspect charged with attempted murder and assault in the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie has pleaded not guilty. Michael George has more.
What is it about goat milk that makes it so wonderful for skin?
This South Carolina woman’s story provides a cautionary tale for those who come into large amounts of money unexpectedly.
Prosecutors in Miami released new video of an OnlyFans model in a violent altercation in an elevator with her boyfriend, who she is now accused of murdering.
Police said the homeowner ran back into his bedroom, grabbed a gun, and started shooting at the suspects. That's when the suspects immediately took off.
Luke White died Tuesday in Bibb prison. "I'm afraid if he don’t get out of prison he will never make it out alive," his sister wrote in 2020.
Ricky Shiffer, who was shot by law enforcement after he tried to breach the FBI's Cincinnati field office, was a Navy veteran who was known to the government.
Family, friends, and supporters of Alexis Gabe held a demonstration outside the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office Friday demanding that prosecutors file criminal charges against the mother of Gabe’s alleged killer.
Ariana Biermann was charged with three misdemeanors after she and on-and-off boyfriend Hudson McLeroy were arrested early Saturday morning for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol
“The victims were specifically targeted,” officials say.
Placer County Sheriff’s OfficeAs the FBI announced Thursday that it was adding 16-year-old Kiely Mai Rodni to its national missing persons database, the search for the girl—who was last seen five days ago at a campground senior farewell party—continued in earnest.Scores of people have flocked to a recreation center in Truckee, the California town from which Rodni vanished, to ask how they can help with the search, according to Cassie Hebel, a friend who spoke to The Daily Beast on behalf of the