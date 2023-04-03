Russia blames Ukraine for bomb that killed military blogger

9
The Associated Press
·4 min read

Russia’s top counterterrorism agency said Monday that the bombing attack that killed a well-known Russian military blogger was staged by Ukrainian security agencies.

Russian officials said Vladlen Tatarsky, 40, was killed Sunday as he was leading a discussion at a cafe on the banks of the Neva River in the historic heart of St. Petersburg. Over 30 people were wounded by the blast, and 10 of them remain in grave condition, according to the authorities.

The National Anti-Terrorist Committee, a state structure that coordinates counterterrorism, said that the attack on Tatarsky was “planned by Ukrainian special services” with the involvement of people who have cooperated with an anti-corruption foundation created by jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. It noted that the arrested suspect was an “active supporter” of Navalny’s group.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Russian police on Monday arrested a woman suspected of delivering a bomb that killed a well-known military blogger who fervently supported Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Russian officials said Vladlen Tatarsky, 40, was killed Sunday as he was leading a discussion at a cafe on the banks of the Neva River in the historic heart of St. Petersburg. Over 30 people were wounded by the blast, and 10 of them remain in grave condition, according to the authorities.

Investigators believe that the bomb was hidden in a bust of the blogger that the suspect had given to him as a gift just before the explosion.

Russia's Investigative Committee, the top state criminal investigation agency, said that Darya Tryopova was arrested on suspicion of involvement in Tatarsky's killing. Tryopova, a 26-year-old St. Petersburg resident who had been previously detained for taking part in anti-war rallies.

The Interfax news agency initially reported her arrest late Sunday, but later said that she was on the run while her mother and sister were summoned for questioning. Some media reports suggested that Tryopova could have been unaware that the bust contained an explosive device and was used by those who staged the attack to deliver it.

Witnesses said that the suspect asked questions and exchanged remarks with Tatarsky during the discussion. One witness, said the woman told Tatarsky that she had made a bust of the blogger but that guards asked her to leave it at the door, suspecting it could be a bomb. They joked and laughed, and then she went to the door, grabbed the bust and presented it to Tatarsky.

A video showed Tatarsky making jokes about the bust and putting it on the table next to him just before the explosion.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, the state’s top criminal investigation agency, opened a probe on charges of murder.

No one publicly claimed responsibility, but military bloggers and patriotic commentators immediately blamed Ukraine for the attack and compared the bombing to last August's assassination of nationalist TV commentator Darya Dugina, who was killed when a remotely controlled explosive device planted in her SUV blew up as she was driving on the outskirts of Moscow.

Russian authorities blamed Ukraine’s military intelligence for Dugina’s death, but Kyiv denied involvement.

Dugina’s father, Alexander Dugin, a nationalist philosopher and political theorist who strongly supports the invasion of Ukraine, hailed Tatarsky as an “immortal” hero who died to save the Russian people.

Reacting to Tatarsky's death, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said his activities “have won him the hatred of the Kyiv regime” and noted that he and other Russian military bloggers have long faced Ukrainian threats.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian millionaire owner of the Wagner Group military contractor spearheading Moscow’s offensive in eastern Ukraine, said he owned the cafe and handed it over to a patriotic group for meetings. He said he doubts the Ukrainian authorities’ involvement in the bombing, saying the attack was likely launched by a “group of radicals” unrelated to the government in Kyiv.

Since the fighting in Ukraine began Feb. 24, 2022, Ukrainian authorities have refrained from claiming responsibility for various fires, explosions and apparent assassinations in Russia. At the same time, officials in Kyiv have jubilantly greeted such events and insisted on Ukraine’s right to launch attacks in Russia.

A top Ukrainian government official cast the explosion that killed Tatarsky as part of internal turmoil.

“Spiders are eating each other in a jar,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote in English on Twitter late Sunday. “Question of when domestic terrorism would become an instrument of internal political fight was a matter of time.”

Tatarsky, who had filed regular reports from Ukraine, was the pen name for Maxim Fomin, who had accumulated more than 560,000 followers on his Telegram messaging app channel.

Born in the Donbas, Ukraine’s industrial heartland, Tatarsky worked as a coal miner before starting a furniture business. When he ran into financial difficulties, he robbed a bank and was sentenced to prison. He fled from custody after a Russia-backed separatist rebellion engulfed the Donbas in 2014, weeks after Moscow’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula. Then he joined separatist rebels and fought on the front line before turning to blogging.

Recommended Stories

  • Moscow Patriarchate priests beat up Ukrainian soldier in Khmelnytskyi (video)

    Ukrainian Orthodox Church — Moscow Patriarchate priests attacked a soldier who came to a church in the western Ukrainian city of Khmelnytskyi, Viktor Burlyk, a member of the regional council reported on Facebook on April 2.

  • Ukraine-Russia war latest: Woman arrested after Russian blogger assassinated in St Petersburg bombing

    A woman from St Petersburg has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the bombing of a cafe that killed Vladlen Tatarsky, a well-known military blogger and strident supporter of the war in Ukraine.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy: situation 'especially hot' in Bakhmut

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that the military situation was "particularly hot" around Bakhmut, with no letup in a months-long drive to seize the city, the most protracted battle in the Russian invasion. The founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary force, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said his troops had raised a Russian flag on the administrative building in the city. But there was no indication from Ukrainian officials that Bakhmut had fallen into Russian hands.

  • Finland's PM Marin concedes defeat as right-wing NCP wins election

    Finland's left-wing Prime Minister Sanna Marin conceded defeat on Sunday in the Nordic country's parliamentary election as the opposition right-wing National Coalition Party (NCP) claimed victory in a tightly fought contest. The pro-business NCP was expected to win 48 of the 200 seats in parliament, narrowly ahead of the nationalist Finns Party with 46 seats and Marin's Social Democrats on 43 seats, justice ministry election data showed with all ballots counted. "We got the biggest mandate," NCP leader Petteri Orpo said in a speech to followers, vowing to "fix Finland" and its economy.

  • Don Zimmer becomes 1st member of Rays Hall of Fame

    Don Zimmer, a opular fixture in professional baseball for 66 years as a manager, player, coach and executive, has become the first person in the Tampa Bay Rays Hall of Fame. Zimmer was honored in a ceremony before Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Zimmer's wife “Soot," whom he married at home plate during a minor league game in 1951, and his son Tom, a retired San Francisco Giants scout, were among family members in attendance.

  • Trump lawyer anticipates motion to dismiss charges in Manhattan indictment

    Attorney Joe Tacopina, who represents former President Trump, said on Sunday that he anticipates a motion to dismiss still not-yet-known charges in an indictment voted on by a Manhattan grand jury last week in a hush money case. Tacopina said the legal team has yet to see the indictment, which remains under seal but would…

  • Olivia Wilde Just Brought Color-Block Dressing to the Gym

    Sporty and stylish.

  • Volpe gets first two hits but disappointed in defensive play

    Anthony Volpe smiled as he stood on first base in the second inning following his first major league hit. In the sixth, Volpe was disappointed about a play he was unable to make at shortstop. Volpe got his first two hits Saturday but also was unable to come up with Thairo Estrada’s liner that went for an RBI single in the New York Yankees' 7-5 loss to the Giants.

  • Here's how the polarizing M16 or AR-15 rifle went from a symbol of America's lost war in Vietnam to being owned by about 16 million Americans in 70 years

    As of 2023, about 16 million adults in the US own at least one AR-15 rifle. It is the country's best-selling rifle.

  • Alexander Johnson sentenced to 10 years in Florida State Prison for Manslaughter.

    This week in St. Johns County, defendant Alexander Johnson was sentenced to 10 years in Florida State Prison for Manslaughter.

  • Inside Prada’s Uber-Stylish Pop-Up Cafe in Harrods’ London Megastore

    Prada Caffé will serve breakfast, lunch, and signature cocktails in a decidedly chic setting.

  • Bomb kills Russian war blogger in St Petersburg cafe

    Well-known Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed by a bomb blast in a St Petersburg cafe on Sunday in what appeared to be the second assassination on Russian soil of a figure closely associated with the war in Ukraine. Russia's state Investigative Committee said it had opened a murder investigation. St Petersburg's governor said that 25 people were wounded and 19 of them were being treated in hospital.

  • Afghanistan: Rounded up from the streets into Taliban drug rehab

    Afghanistan's government is running an aggressive campaign to remove drug users from the streets.

  • Police arrest three students in connection with Baker County High School brawl

    The Baker County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of three 17-year-old students in connection with a violent classroom brawl that took place earlier this week at Baker County High School.

  • US Iraq War veteran says 16 casualties of March 2003 attack in Camp Pennsylvania 'deserve Purple Heart'

    There's a push to award the 16 victims - including two who died - the Purple Heart following U.S. Army Sgt. Hasan Akbar's March 2003 ambush

  • Russia takes over presidency of UN Security Council; ‘bad optics’ for West, propaganda win for Putin: experts

    Russia has resumed the rotation position as president of the United Nations Security Council for the month of April, prompting concern over how it will use its power.

  • Almost a third of Brazilians disapprove of Lula, poll shows

    Almost a third of Brazilians disapprove of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, putting the leftist leader at about the same level of unpopularity as his right-wing predecessor Jair Bolsonaro during the first three months of his presidency, a poll cited by the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo showed on Saturday. Lula, who took office in January after narrowly defeating Bolsonaro in an election last October, has the approval of 38% of Brazilians, with 29% disapproving of his performance, according to a Datafolha survey. Bolsonaro, who served as president from 2019 to the end of 2022, never formally conceded defeat to Lula.

  • As banking jitterbug dies down, Fed returns to its main dance partner

    Federal Reserve officials, increasingly confident they have nipped a potential financial crisis in the bud, now face a difficult judgment on whether demand in the U.S. economy is falling and, if so, whether it is coming down fast enough to lower inflation. If the U.S. central bank's policy meeting two weeks ago was dominated by concern that a pair of bank failures risked broader financial contagion - a potential reason to pause further interest rate increases - debate has quickly refocused on whether tighter monetary policy has started to show its impact on the broader economy, or if rates need to rise higher still. The decision will be a critical one as the Fed plans the final steps in what has been a historic rate hiking cycle, with policymakers still hoping to avoid the sort of deep economic downturn triggered by raising rates too far, but also determined not to do too little and allow inflation to remain high.

  • Reese Witherspoon officially files for divorce from Jim Toth

    Reese Witherspoon has officially filed for divorce from Jim Toth, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to court documents obtained by NBC News.

  • Moscow Patriarchate’s Metropolitan Pavlo gets electronic tag in courtroom, placed under house arrest

    The Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Moscow Patriarchate’s Metropolitan Pavlo, the former abbot of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, has been fitted with an electronic bracelet at Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi District Court after being put under round-the-clock house arrest.