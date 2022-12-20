Suspect from Sabattus standoff arrested in Waterville after more than a month of searching

Dec. 20—Diego Martinez, the subject of a manhunt involving a multitude of police agencies over the past month and a half, has been captured in Waterville.

Police had been searching for Martinez on a variety of charges since Nov. 11 when a car crashed through a garage door while state police surrounded a Sabattus home. The suspect led pursuers on three chases over the next 12 hours.

Maine State Police, with the assistance of Waterville police, coordinated a tactical operation Tuesday morning to capture Martinez, although details of the arrest were not immediately available.

Martinez is expected to face several charges in at least two counties stemming from his time on the lam.

The drama began early in the morning Nov. 11 when police learned that Martinez, 31, named in a warrant, was staying at a home at 573 Sabattus Road. As a state police tactical team surrounded the home, Martinez crashed a vehicle through a garage door and led police on several chases through multiple nearby towns, at one point driving at 100 mph the wrong way down a Lewiston Street.

After crashing in Auburn, Diego seemed to vanish and a police manhunt involving a multitude of agencies began.

Less than 12 hours after evading state police in Sabattus, Diego was spotted again, this time speeding through Poland, toward Oxford. With members of the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office in pursuit, the car crashed near Oxford Plains Speedway and the driver was reported to have fled on foot.

Police at the scene reported there was evidence that the driver may be Martinez and they called for a police tracking dog to assist with their search. About 30 minutes later, it was reported that Martinez was driving yet another vehicle and headed northbound. Police from several agencies were searching for Martinez in the Oxford-Norway area.

Shortly after 11 p.m., it was reported that the Subaru the suspect was driving had hit a porch on Carter Street in Norway, but Martinez remained at large.

During their long search, police considered Martinez armed and dangerous. According to police and court records, Martinez has a history of assaults, weapons charges and police chases similar to that which occurred early Friday. Other charges, including criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and sex trafficking, in 2009, 2016 and 2019, were dismissed as part of plea deals.

In September, Martinez was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine. Those charges were pending against him.

In the spring of 2021, Martinez led police in Massachusetts on a chase that led to a crash, after which he reportedly fled on foot and swam to an island before he was captured. He was ultimately extradited to Maine.

It was expected that Martinez would be returned to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn to face the charges against him in Sabattus, although other charges will likely be filed from other counties.