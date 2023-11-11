Suspect in Samantha Woll murder released without being charged, sources say

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect arrested by Detroit Police for the murder of Samantha Woll this week has been released without charges, police sources confirm with FOX 2.

According to a source, the arrest was made in the Kalamazoo area.

Detroit Police announced Wednesday that a suspect had been taken into custody for the murder of Samantha Woll. Sources confirm the suspect has been released without charges.

"At this time, the details of the investigation must remain confidential including the name of the suspect. Investigators are at a critical juncture in this case and are working tirelessly toward bringing this matter to closure," the Detroit Police Department said Thursday in their update on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Samantha Woll Case Update:



At this time, the details of the investigation must remain confidential including the name of the suspect. Investigators are at a critical juncture in this case and are working tirelessly toward bringing this matter to closure. pic.twitter.com/x7uBryGEzp — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) November 9, 2023

40-year-old Samantha Woll was the board president at Isaac Agree Downtown and also worked as the Deputy District Director for Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

Woll was found deceased outside her home in the 1300 block of Joliet Pl three weeks ago.

FOX 2 has reached out to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for comment, and the office says they were never presented with a warrant request and referred us back to Detroit police.