Suspect in Santa hat caught on camera kicking front door on Christmas Eve

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — He was caught on camera wearing Santa’s hat and sneaking around an Edmond home on Christmas Eve. We’re not talking about Mr. Claus, but rather a suspect caught on camera kicking a front door.

“I don’t know why he would ruin Christmas if he’s such a Christmas spirit kind of guy,” said Mary Brown.

Brown jokes about it now, but Christmas Eve was a different story.

While most prepare for Santa to bring presents, this Santa brought terror to Brown’s front door.

“I heard this really, really loud noise that sounded like somebody was trying to break through,” said Brown.

While Mary called her husband, her daughter Collins, 10, was upstairs wondering what all the ruckus was about.

“It just sounded like my mom had dropped something,” said Brown. “But, then I realized that the dogs were barking.”

Much like the Grinch, the suspect in the red hat left behind damage.

“You can see the glass isn’t sealed. This is where the two shoe prints are,” said Brown.

That’s not all the damage he caused. As the suspect turns around, he kicked over the inflatable penguin on the Brown’s front lawn.

“What did the freaking blow up penguin do to you?” said Brown.

Porch pirate caught on camera stealing, Yukon couple takes matters into their own hands

Not having seen the video yet, Brown called her husband, while coming up with a plan to keep her and her daughter safe.

“Do I try to go upstairs and save my daughter? Do I try to fight him at the door?” Brown asked herself. “When my husband got here and he tried to come through the front door, I thought he was back, like he’s coming to get me.”

While making a report with Edmond Police, officers told Brown it looked like a prank. The Browns said it wasn’t funny, it was traumatic.

Brown posted the video online, where people commented saying it appears to be part of a door kicking challenge on TikTok.

“He was not cool at all,” said Brown’s daughter.

Others contacted Brown and said they believed the suspect was a local teen.

“I hope his mom sees it,” said Brown. “If they see it and they want to reach out to me and have him apologize or help pay for the damage to the door, that would that would kind of wrap this up and a pretty little Christmas bow and make it a little bit better.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.