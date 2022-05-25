Suspect in Saturday Lakewood homicide found dead on Monday, police say

A suspect wanted for a weekend homicide in Lakewood apparently took his own life, according to Lakewood Police Department.

About 9 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to a shooting at a hotel in the 9900 block of South Tacoma Way. There, they found a 54-year-old woman with gunshot wounds in a stairwell.

The woman, identified by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office as Yalonda Montgomery of Tacoma, died later that evening at a local hospital.

That evening, officers reviewed surveillance video and identified a suspect leaving the area, Lt. Chris Lawler said in a news release.

“Containment was set up, a search was conducted and the suspect was not located at that time,” Lawler said.

On Monday afternoon, Lakewood Police responded to the 3300 block of 96th Street South for an investigation into the death of 26-year-old man who had apparently shot himself.

The manresembled the description of the homicide suspect. His body was found in a wooded area, approximately 1,500 feet from the homicide scene.

“The scene was consistent with the male having committed suicide minutes after fleeing the scene of the original crime,” Lawler said.

A gun matching the caliber used in the homicide and identical rounds were recovered with the man’s body, police said.

Police said the investigation would continue but no other suspects are being sought.