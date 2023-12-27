Suspect in Saturday’s stabbing in Jonesville arraigned

JONESVILLE — The 20-year-old male arrested Saturday, Dec. 23, after stabbing his ex-girlfriend numerous times in the face and head was arraigned Tuesday afternoon in the 2B District Court.

Dustin Thomas Collins of Jonesville was arraigned Tuesday on a sole count of assault with intent to murder, a crime punishable by up to life or any number of years in Michigan.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 23 when a 19-year-old female, identified as Collins' girlfriend, was stabbed during a domestic dispute at Heritage Lane Apartments in Jonesville.

More: MSP investigating stabbing in Jonesville, 1 arrested

During an interview with the Michigan State Police following his arrest, Collins told police he changed his mind on wanting to kill her after he had started stabbing her and that he called 911 himself to report the crime, according to Hillsdale County Prosecutor Neal Brady.

Reportedly, the couple had a volatile relationship and had recently parted ways, neighbors said.

Brady said Tuesday that Collins told the victim he would call 911 if she told him that she loved him, which she did.

Medical first responders with the Hillsdale City Fire Department and paramedics with Reading Emergency Unit responded to the incident and the female was transported to Hillsdale Hospital; she has since been released.

Collins is tentatively scheduled to appear in the 2B District Court on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 for a probable cause conference where his attorney will have an opportunity to meet with the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office to discuss the case and any evidentiary discovery that may be available.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

A preliminary examination hearing will then take place at 2 p.m. Jan. 10, 2024. At the examination hearing, the prosecutor’s office bears the burden of establishing probable cause that a crime was committed and probable cause that Collins is responsible for the crime which he has been charged with.

If both elements are established, the case will then be bound to the 1st Judicial Circuit Court for further hearings.

Judge Megan Stiverson set Collins' bond at $500,000 and he remains incarcerated at the Hillsdale County Jail.

— Contact Reporter Corey Murray at cmurray@hillsdale.net or follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @cmurrayHDN.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Suspect in Saturday’s stabbing in Jonesville arraigned