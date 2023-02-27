A man arrested early Sunday morning is suspected of stabbing a woman at the Morongo Casino Resort and Spa in Cabazon a few hours before, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said.

A press release from that agency states that deputies were called to the 49500 block of Seminole Drive, the address of the casino, at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday after a woman was heard screaming for help. Arriving deputies said they found a woman who had been stabbed several times. The release did not stay where within the facility the stabbing took place.

Investigators later honed on Jesse Romero, a 46-year-old man from Bellflower, as the suspect who they said had fled the scene. They then found Romero and arrested him about 1:17 a.m. in Whitewater. Romero has not been formally charged but is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

The statement did not state the condition of the woman, who was not identified.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Suspect in Saturday stabbing at Morongo casino arrested