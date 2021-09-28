Suspect says he fired in self-defense

Anthony Kuipers, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, Moscow, Idaho
·4 min read

Sep. 28—The shooting suspect who allegedly killed one person and injured another Saturday morning in Pullman told police at the scene he acted in self-defense, according to court documents.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Pullman Police Department, the officers who responded to the sound of gunshots early Saturday morning in the area of Lybecker Road found shooting victim Liban Barre, 23, lying on the ground. They also found the gun belonging to the alleged shooter, George Melvin Harris III.

Police also found the other shooting victim, 22-year-old Brandon Gray, between two cars in a parking lot on Lybecker Road. Police rendered aid to Gray and Barre until medics arrived. Barre later died at Pullman Regional Hospital and Gray is in serious but stable condition at a Spokane hospital.

Harris III was charged with second-degree assault. He made his preliminary appearance Monday in Whitman County Superior Court.

He is being held on a $10,000 cash bond. Harris has no previous criminal history, according to Chief Deputy Prosecutor Dan LeBeau. During the hearing, LeBeau revealed that Barre was living with Harris III as a roommate.

If the prosecutor's office files charges this week, Harris III will appear in court again on Friday.

The affidavit says that soon after the shooting, an officer spoke to Harris III, who was found standing next to Barre's body. Harris III allegedly told police the Glock 19 they found belonged to him. Harris III was bleeding from lacerations on his head.

Harris III allegedly told the officer that he was "jumped" and pulled out his concealed gun and began shooting. Harris III said "they shot back," but the officer could not determine who "they" were, the affidavit said.

Pullman Police Cmndr. Jake Opgenorth said police were investigating a "chaotic scene" and did not yet have enough evidence to arrest Harris III while he was still there.

Harris went to the Pullman Police lobby at 6:46 a.m. and told the front desk that he was there to "turn himself in."

The incident happened close to the Washington State University campus near a party where approximately 200 people were gathered. Gray is a receiver on the WSU football team.

Students and visitors at the party on Saturday described the moments after the shooting. Some jumped out of windows and fled the area on foot after hearing the gunshots.

"We were at the party," said Naomi Cares, 18, of Moscow, "and our friend saw it. She came back inside and said, 'Don't freak out, but bullets are flying everywhere.'"

At first, the revelers couldn't believe what was happening. When reality sunk in, chaos ensued, Cares said. People were ducking and running for cover throughout the neighborhood.

"There were 200 people there, and everyone started running everywhere," said Te'a Farrell, 18, of Moscow. "We jumped out the window and ran. I kept thinking I'm not ready to die. It was so scary."

On Saturday, WSU released a statement about the incident.

"Our thoughts are with the students, families, and friends impacted by the tragic act of violence that took place early Saturday morning in Pullman," the statement said. "We recognize the toll this is taking on our community and we want our students and employees to know resources are available."

It went on to list several WSU and community resources, including Cougar Health Services, the Dean of Students and the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

WSU Athletic Director Pat Chun released a statement Saturday saying his department is aware of the incident involving Gray, but cannot comment further because of the open police investigation.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon and his family and friends," Chun stated.

The university's student government, Associated Students of WSU, released a statement on Monday saying it is "extremely saddened following the tragic events that occured within our community."

ASWSU President Brian Patrick said the tragedy was compounded by news that a University of Utah football player was shot and killed early Sunday in Salt Lake City in a similar incident. WSU's football team played Utah on Saturday in Salt Lake City.

"It's super unfortunate that these people who are ... they're young and still have so much life left, they're just gone way too soon in incidents that probably could have been avoided," he said.

Patrick said one of his professors postponed an assignment that was supposed to be due Monday out of respect for students who may be affected by the tragedy.

"I feel like a lot of professors and faculty have been very understanding that students are dealing with a lot," he said.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com. Reporting from Kerri Saindaine of the Lewiston Tribune is included in this report. She can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gunman in 2018 Maryland newspaper massacre to be sentenced on Tuesday

    Jarrod Ramos, 41, faces the prospect of life in prison for one of deadliest attacks on a U.S. media outlet. Ramos pleaded guilty in October 2019 to 23 felony counts, including five counts of first-degree murder, but argued that he was not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder. The mass shooting took place on June 28, 2018 when Ramos walked into the Gazette's Annapolis newsroom and killed the newspaper's assistant editor, Rob Hiaasen, 59; journalists Wendi Winters, 65, Gerald Fischman, 61, and John McNamara, 56, and sales assistant Rebecca Smith, 34.

  • Yellen: Oct. 18 likely date when US debt measures exhausted

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is telling Congress that the Treasury Department will likely exhaust all of its “extraordinary measures” to avoid an unprecedented default on the government's obligations by Oct. 18. Yellen warned Congress three weeks ago that the Treasury would run out of maneuvering room by mid-October. Yellen’s letter arrived the day after Senate Republicans blocked consideration of a bill to deal with the debt limit and approve a stopgap funding bill to avert a government shutdown Friday.

  • Record July jump in US home prices, sidelining more buyers

    U.S. home prices soared in July by a record amount from a year earlier as buyers desperate for homes bid up prices amid a limited supply. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index surged 19.9% in July compared with a year ago, the largest gain on records dating back to 2000.

  • GM's commercial EV unit to expand vehicle lineup, add Verizon as customer

    General Motors Co said on Tuesday its BrightDrop electric commercial vehicle business will add a second delivery van to its lineup in 2023 and has agreed to supply that vehicle to Verizon Communications Inc. GM said the medium-sized EV410, aimed at a segment that includes grocery, telecommunications and other service providers that require smaller vehicles, will be built starting in the second half of 2023 at the company's CAMI assembly plant in Canada. "We're seeing incredible demand for these things," BrightDrop Chief Executive Travis Katz said in an interview.

  • White House response to Haitian migrants divides Democratic coalition

    The White House's handling of thousands of migrants from Haiti at the U.S.-Mexico border is angering key members of the Demoratic caucus. Politico's national political correspondent Sabrina Rodriguez joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the response and why Texas Governor Greg Abbott is seeing his approval rating drop.

  • Brian Laundrie's family called the police after Dog the Bounty Hunter showed up on their property

    The North Port Police Department responded to a 911 call from Laundrie's family on Saturday reporting that the reality TV star was on their property.

  • Man shot, killed by Huntington Beach police identified

    A man allegedly armed with a gun who was shot and killed by Huntington Beach police over the weekend, as the U.S. Open of Surfing was wrapping up for the day, has been identified as a 43-year-old man.

  • Woman arrested after being found naked in back seat of Jeep at Florida car dealership: Police report

    A Florida woman was arrested after a customer found her naked in the back seat of a Jeep Wrangler at a car dealership, according to police.

  • ‘It’s a Nightmare’: Teen Wrestling Champ Gunned Down While Sitting in Her Car

    Chicago Public SchoolsA teen wrestling champion was video-chatting with her sister about Halloween costumes minutes before she was shot and killed while parked in her car outside her Chicago home on Saturday night.Hours later, her family called for justice as gun violence continues to take a devastating toll on the city.Chicago police said that 18-year-old Melissa de la Garza, who had recently graduated high school and was headed to college at the prestigious Art Institute of Chicago, was sittin

  • Person of Interest ‘Rebuffed’ by Missing Florida College Student Kills Himself

    via Instagram/Orange County Sheriff's OfficeLocal authorities in Orlando, Florida, said Monday that a maintenance worker they had identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of 19-year-old Miya Marcano—who has been missing since Friday—was found dead in an apparent suicide.Orange County Sheriff John Mina said that Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, a maintenance employee where Miya Marcano lived and worked, had repeatedly expressed “romantic interest” in the Valencia College sophomore—and

  • SC woman sentenced to 40 years after home invasion that left an 8-year-old dead

    The victim was an 8-year-old boy.

  • What Matt Gaetz’s Legal Lineup Tells Us About His Troubles

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty ImagesWhile the federal sex crimes investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has not fueled the kinds of explosive headlines it generated when the news first broke in late March, the case shows no signs of a slowdown.In fact, legal experts told The Daily Beast, the perceived lull is nothing outside the norm and can be chalked up to a number of factors—including a wide range of charges that investigators could be exploring. Although Gaetz and his

  • 11 people charged in hazing death of Virginia college student Adam Oakes

    Adam Oakes, a student at Virginia Commonwealth University, was found dead earlier this year at an off-campus house following a fraternity party.

  • Federal authorities cash in on safety box seizures as owners fight back

    Married couple Jeni Pearsons and Michael Store aren't wealthy.

  • Body of missing Baton Rouge child, 2, found; stepfather arrested

    The body of a two-year-old who went missing in Baton Rouge on Friday was recovered in Mississippi and her stepfather […] The post Body of missing Baton Rouge child, 2, found; stepfather arrested appeared first on TheGrio.

  • In Murdaugh family scandal, tiny South Carolina town shaken

    Ask any of the 2,600 residents in this South Carolina town whether they know Alex Murdaugh, and you’ll probably get a quick nod. Ask them to tell you about Murdaugh, though, and you’ll get a firm head shake, followed by: “You're not going to quote me, are you?” No one wants to talk about the influential lawyer whose wife and son were killed and who’s now accused in a string of controversies — at least, not in the open. For the past century, the Murdaughs have steered much of the legal world in this remote corner of South Carolina — north of Savannah, Georgia, and far from the interstate or just about anything else.

  • Police were told that Brian Laundrie hit Gabby Petito before stopping the couple in Utah, dispatch records say, but still labeled her the aggressor

    Dispatch records say police were told that Brian Laundrie had been seen hitting Gabby Petito on August 12 - but they labeled her as the aggressor.

  • A woman who was charged with arson in connection to a California wildfire that has burned 10,000 acres said she was boiling water that had bear urine in it, officials say

    The 30-year-old woman told authorities she tried to filter the bear urine with a tea bag and when that didn't work she tried to boil it.

  • Florida man accused of killing girlfriend, attacking deputy

    A Florida man was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend after he confessed to his mother and she called police, sheriff's officials said Monday. Jason Robinson was arrested Saturday night after a struggle in which he removed a Polk County Sheriff's stun gun and radio and attempted to choke him, the sheriff's office said in a news release. “Had they not gotten involved, this could have been much worse than it already is,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

  • State senator acquitted on 15 charges in federal theft case

    A Tennessee state senator charged with stealing $600,000 in federal grant money from a health care school she operated has been acquitted on 15 of 20 charges, according to court records. U.S. District Court Judge Sheryl Lipman filed the order Sunday after lawyers for Sen. Katrina Robinson filed a motion Friday seeking acquittal on all charges, Memphis news outlets reported. Robinson, 40, a Memphis Democrat elected to the Tennessee General Assembly in 2018, was charged in July 2020 with wire fraud as well as theft and embezzlement involving government programs after the FBI searched the school and her home.