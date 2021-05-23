Suspect in SC and Missouri murders spotted in Chester County, sheriff says

Andrew Dys, Cailyn Derickson
Police in South Carolina have blocked off major roads and are actively pursuing a man wanted in a deadly crime spree in South Carolina and Missouri that left four people dead, officials said.

Grant Suskin, spokesman for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that police officers involved in the manhunt have a confirmed sighting of Tyler Donnett Terry near Interstate 77 close to the small town of Richburg in Chester County.

“This is a confirmed sight,” Suskin said. He declined further comment.

Around 3 p.m. on Sunday, officials said on Twitter they are “actively pursuing” Terry around S.C. 9 and Richburg Road in Chester County. Both roads have been shut down in all directions.

Terry’s shooting spree began on May 2 when he shot two people in Chester County and killed a man in York, according to investigators. Missouri police suspect Terry was involved with the killing of a doctor and one other person on May 15. Missouri police said that Terry’s vehicle was near the scene.

Police on Sunday again asked residents in the Richburg area to lock doors, stay inside and report any suspicious activity to police.

Police from Chester County, York County, state and federal agents from the FBI, ATF and Homeland Security have been searching for Terry since early Tuesday morning after he fled a police chase.

Tyler Donnet Terry
Tyler Donnet Terry

Wednesday night, Terry was seen on video at a Chester business where he stole a gun, clothes and other items, police said. He’s continued to evade capture.

The driver in the police chase, Adrienne Simpson, 34, was caught after the chase and remains in jail.

Charged in two murders, suspect in two others and shootings

Terry is charged with murder in the May 2 shooting death of Thomas Hardin in York. Simpson is charged with accessory to murder in that case.

Terry and Simpson are also charged in two separate shootings in Chester on May 2. One incident happened on Ehrlich Street and the other at the Taco Bell on J.A. Cochran Bypass.

Terry and Simpson are both suspects in May 15 murders near St. Louis. A male doctor and a woman were shot and killed in separate incidents an hour apart in Brentwood and University City in Missouri, police said.

The shootings happened after robberies and police in Missouri called Terry and Simpson, “a modern day Bonnie and Clyde.”

After the police chase, Terry was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot at three Chester deputies who tried to pull the car over.

Deputies returned fire, but Terry and Simpson were not hurt. The deputies were not hit by the gunfire.

Terry and Simpson were both charged with murder Friday after Simpson’s husband, Eugene Simpson, was found shot to death by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents in a Chester County ditch Wednesday night.

Sightings, lockdowns all week

Several Chester and York County schools were under lockdown Tuesday and Wednesday after sightings of Terry.

The FBI, York County Crimestoppers, and Midlands Crimestoppers have offered a combined $12,000 reward for information that leads to Terry’s capture.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

