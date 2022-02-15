Suspect in sculptor attack to be in court; new charges in Brown County

Feb. 15—MANKATO — The man accused of attacking a Good Thunder metal sculptor in November has an initial court appearance here Thursday, while facing additional charges in another county related to the incident's aftermath.

Brandon Lee McMurtrey, 34, of Evan, allegedly attacked Arnie Lillo, 83, with a hammer Nov. 10 before running off with Lillo's cellphone.

Lillo, who was known for the metal sculptures adorning his rural Good Thunder property, sustained a fractured skull. He was still recovering from the attack when he died from COVID-19 complications in December, according to his assistant.

McMurtrey was charged with three felonies in Blue Earth County District Court for first-degree assault causing great bodily harm, first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Filings ahead of Thursday's court appearance show prosecutors are seeking a longer prison sentence for McMurtrey than what state guidelines recommend.

The filing cites the victim being "particularly vulnerable" and the suspect now having three violent crimes on his record among the reasons for seeking what's known as an aggravated sentence. McMurtrey remained in custody at the Blue Earth County Jail as of Monday.

After Lillo was attacked, McMurtrey reportedly fled and led officers on a pursuit in Brown County that ended with him crashing head-on into a tractor trailer. Medical records from early February showed the crash caused two fractured bones in the driver of the tractor trailer.

McMurtrey faces two felonies in Brown County District Court for causing substantial bodily harm with a vehicle and causing substantial bodily harm while fleeing police, according to a criminal complaint filed this month.

Law enforcement went to the Evan area, where McMurtrey's mother lives, to search for him after the assault in Good Thunder, according to the complaint.

"It was believed if he got to Evan his mother could possibly be the victim of a homicide, and he was going to steal his mother's car," the complaint states.

Story continues

He was reportedly aware authorities were searching for him because he was listening to a police scanner. Sheriff's deputies used cellphone activity to narrow down his location, leading to a pursuit during which McMurtrey reached about 100 mph.

He eventually veered into a southbound lane on Highway 15 in Brown County and collided with the tractor trailer, according to the complaint. McMurtrey was treated for injuries afterward.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola