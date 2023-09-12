Suspect search in Madera prompts school lockdowns, deputies say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested after leg bailing from officers near two school campuses in Madera, forcing them into lockdown, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

Deputies say they were assisting CHP with locating a suspect for driving a stolen vehicle who leg bailed in the Ranchos area, near Liberty High School and Ranchos Middle School. This took place after the students were dismissed for the day.

Deputies say any students participating in after-school activities were placed into lockdown by the respective school administration.

Around 4:45 p.m., deputies state the suspect for the stolen vehicle was taken into custody, and all the lockdowns were lifted, releasing students to their parents.

