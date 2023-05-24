Suspect in Seattle mail truck and postal key thefts arrested on federal charges

A man who allegedly stole several mail trucks and postal keys around the Puget Sound was arrested Wednesday and is expected to face federal charges, according to a media release from the Department of Justice.

Johny Mixayboua, 27, has been accused of stealing postal vehicles, postal keys and mail, and additional crimes, such as identity theft.

According to the media release, on Dec. 28, 2022, a postal vehicle was stolen in the 6300 block of South Bangor Street in Seattle and the postal key was used to steal the mail out of mailboxes in the 98178 zip code.

After investigators with the Postal Inspection Service found door camera footage of a person accessing the mailboxes, they were able to identify Mixayboua as the person attempting to use the stolen credit cards from the stolen mail.

On Jan. 17, two more postal vehicles were stolen - one in the 3000 block of Beach Drive Southwest and the other in the 3600 block of 57th Southwest.

Using additional door camera footage, investigators believe they saw Mixayboua removing mail and packages from one of the vehicles.

Again, investigators traced stolen credit cards to surveillance footage of Mixayboua attempting to use the cards.

On Jan. 30, a fourth postal vehicle was stolen in the 2000 block of South Columbian Street.

On March 28, a fifth postal vehicle was stolen in the 5700 block of South 129th Avenue.

From Jan. to April, mail thefts continued, including Snoqualmie, where a box was opened and credit cards were stolen, and again linking Mixayboua to making purchases at a Target.

The postal service even stopped delivering to the 98118 area code as investigators worked to track Mixayboua down and arrest him.