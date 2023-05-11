Suspect seen on video arrested in Snoqualmie restaurant holdup

Snoqualmie police arrested a man suspected of robbing a restaurant who was clearly seen on security video.

At 9:55 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the 7300 block of Better Way for a report of a robbery where police were told that a man had entered a restaurant and demanded cash from the safe and register.

In the course of the investigation, police discovered that the suspect had even tried to open the safe himself.

Police said the man’s face was seen on security video and photos were distributed to officers.

About three hours later, a sergeant on patrol saw a man in the area of Railroad Avenue Southeast and Southeast Fir Street. He matched the description of the suspect and when approached by officers, he did not cooperate and was held by police.

Once officers were able to view photos of the suspect from the restaurant’s security video, officers were able to confirm that the man they had detained was the person they were looking for.

He was placed under arrest but would not tell officers his name and he had no identification.

When the suspect arrived at the Issaquah Police Department Jail, he finally identified himself. A records check showed the man had several felony arrest warrants.

According to Snoqualmie Police, the man was wanted in Pierce County for car theft and possession of stolen property. He also had a felony warrant from Los Angeles County, Calif., for burglary.

He was booked into jail for the Snoqualmie robbery.