Suspect sent threats before fatally stabbing father-in-law, according to arrest warrant

A 31-year-old man arrested Sunday in connection with a fatal stabbing of his father-in-law had been sending threatening messages earlier in the day, according to an arrest warrant.

Lubbock police on Sunday arrested Jonathan Rodriquez Mermella in connection with the stabbing death of 48-year-old Robert Flores at a residence in the 2800 block of 43rd Street.

Officers responding to the report of a stabbing at the residence found Flores suffering serious injury. He was taken to Covenant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to a police news release.

Investigators spoke with witnesses at the scene who said they saw Mermella stab Flores, according to the warrant.

Mermella's wife, who was at Flores' residence, told investigators that Mermella threatened her by phone and text, saying he was going to assault her when he found her. She said Mermella assaulted her in the past and she didn't want to go home, the warrant states.

She said Flores exited the residence to answer Mermella's call. She said her father returned to the residence with Mermella following behind him.

She said Mermella walked up to her to tell her something, then approached Flores, circled him before drawing a knife and stabbing Flores twice.

The woman said she and her sister tried to help their father after he was stabbed and her sister struck Mermella with a wall mirror, the warrant states.

Flores' son told investigators he drove to his father's house when he learned that Mermella was threatening his sister. He said Mermella stabbed his father then tried to attack him when he tried to help. He said he blocked Mermella's attack and struck him with a baseball bat. He said Mermella dropped the knife and left, the warrant states.

Mermella was not at the scene when police arrived. He was arrested later that day in the 4800 block of Avenue P without incident, according to a Lubbock police news release.

Mermella was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a count of murder and remained there Monday.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Warrant: Suspect sent threats before father-in-law's fatal stabbing