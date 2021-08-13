Suspect sentenced for shooting, injuring man outside gas station

Aug. 13—GOSHEN — A Bristol man faces a 25-year prison sentence and will have to pay restitution after admitting he tried to kill a man in a shooting outside a gas station last year.

Rex Horton, 36, was sentenced in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday during a hearing that had to be held outside the courthouse in Goshen due to outages from this week's storms.

Judge Michael Christofeno ordered Horton to serve 25 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation. The sentence was part of an agreement in which Horton pleaded guilty to a Level 1 felony count of attempted murder on July 1. The deal set a 25-year cap on prison time.

Horton had admitted he shot Victor Kibit with a shotgun outside the Speedway gas station at U.S. 20 and Ind. 15 on April 19, 2020. Horton had intended to shoot himself when Kibit pulled up in a pickup truck and started asking him questions. Horton then opened fire and seriously injured Kibit.

During the hearing, Kibit testified he was shot seven times with injuries that included the loss of a finger.

"Rex Horton should be held extremely responsible for this," Kibit said. "He is one who decided to change my life forever because of his selfish decision."

Kibit also said his injuries affected his ability to work, his business and his family. He sought a restitution of $200,000, though knowing Horton couldn't pay back everything that was taken.

Horton expressed remorse for the shooting during the hearing.

"I apologize for my actions to Mr. Kibit and to the court," Horton said. "I'm willing to pay for my consequences."

Before deciding on the total 35-year sentence, Christofeno noted the shooting was extreme an attempted murder cases he has generally seen in court.

"The injury that you inflicted onto Mr. Kibit, your victim was," Christofeno said, then paused and spoke again. "To say it was substantial is a gross understatement."

Horton's sentence also called for him to pay restitution to Kibit through the Victim Offender Reconciliation Program.

Christofeno held the hearing in a courtroom at the Elkhart County Correctional Complex instead of at the courthouse in downtown Goshen where the Circuit Court is based. He noted during the session that internet service was down at the courthouse while the area dealt with widespread power outages due to storms the night before, which resulted in a need to relocate temporarily.

