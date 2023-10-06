Suspect in Sept. 24 shooting death in Holland Township arrested, arraigned

HOLLAND TWP. — A suspect has been arrested and arraigned in connection with a September shooting death in Holland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday, Oct. 6, that 39-year-old Robert Mayweather of Holland Township has been arrested and arraigned on open murder and felony firearm charges in the death of 36-year-old Shevell Shelton.

Shelton died Sunday, Sept. 24, after being shot in his apartment at Falcon Woods, OCSO said. Investigation showed Shelton and Mayweather knew of one another and “shared mutual acquaintances.”

Mayweather was taken into custody around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, in Grand Rapids by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He was lodged at the Ottawa County Jail and arraigned Friday in 58th District Court by Judge Juanita Bocanegra. Bond was denied.

