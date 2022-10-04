Suspect in September armed robbery at Wolcott gas station arrested

A suspect in an armed robbery at a gas station in Wolcott in September was arrested in Waterbury on an active warrant, according to the Wolcott Police Department.

Wolcott police arrested Damian Bond, 31, of Waterbury after he was located on Tuesday. Bond had an active arrest warrant stemming from an armed robbery that occurred at the Shell Gas Station on Wolcott Road, police said.

A suspect allegedly entered the gas station and confronted the store clerk with a knife, demanding cash from the register. The suspect then fled the scene in his vehicle, police said.

An investigation into the robbery identified Bond as the suspect, and a warrant for his arrest was issued, police said.

Bond was charged with first-degree armed robbery, fourth-degree larceny and second-degree breach of the peace. He was held on a $100,000 court-set bond and was scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Tuesday.