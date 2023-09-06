Suspect who 'severely injured' Mars Hill postal worker, carjacked vehicle, apprehended

Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood posted a photo of this vehicle on Facebook instructing residents to call 911 if they see it.

The suspect who authorities say carjacked the vehicle of a Mars Hill U.S. Mail worker Sept. 5 was captured early Sept. 6 in Morganton after a manhunt went on through the night, Burke County officials confirmed.

Burke County Public Schools said in a Facebook post shortly after 5:45 a.m. Sept. 6 they received word the suspect was apprehended. The Burke County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed the arrest and directed requests for confirmation to the U.S. Postal Service.

At 10:22 a.m. Sept. 6, the Charlotte branch of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service posted a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, that confirmed it was involved in the investigation but provided no details.

The core mission of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is the sanctity and security of the U.S. mail, Postal Service employees and the customer themselves. Postal Inspectors along with our state and local law enforcement partners are investigating the recent assault of a rural… — USPIS - Charlotte (@USPIS_CLT) September 6, 2023

Just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Burke County Public Schools said it planned to close Salem Elementary, Mull Elementary, Liberty Middle, North Liberty and Patton High School buildings for students and staff due to law enforcement activity in the area.

"According to reports, law enforcement has an unresolved search for a suspect at large in the area," the school system said in the post.

Law enforcement officers with Madison County Sheriff's Office assisted Mars Hill Police Department Sept. 5 with an investigation after a suspected carjacking near South Main Street in Mars Hill.

In a post roughly four hours later, Burke County Public Schools said it received word the suspect had been apprehended, and said those schools would instead operate on a two-hour delay.

On the afternoon of Sept. 5, Madison County and Mars Hill law enforcement instructed Mars Hill University officials to initiate the lockdown in response to a suspected carjacking near Main Street. Mars Hill Elementary also went into lockdown. The lockdowns were lifted around 3 p.m.

The Mars Hill Police Department said in a news release that officers responded to a call for service on Spring Drive just off Main Street found "an individual with severe injuries and the theft of their vehicle."

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., Sheriff Buddy Harwood posted a photo of the vehicle, a Jeep with "U.S. Mail" and "Frequent stops" listed on the back of the vehicle.

"Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Mars Hill Police Department searching for this vehicle. If you see it Call 911," Harwood said in the Facebook post.

Few details have been given on the suspect ‒ who was described in a Mars Hill Police Department release as a white male about 5 feet, 8 inches, with black hair and a slim build ‒ or the victim in the case.

Johnny Casey is the Madison County communities reporter for The News-Record & Sentinel, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at jcasey@newsrecordandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Carjacking suspect who severely injured Mars Hill postal worker caught