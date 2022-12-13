Suspect in sexual assault at NC State may be involved in new incident, police say

A suspect arrested in a reported sexual assault at N.C. State University this month may also be involved in a new incident reported Monday night.

The Raleigh Police Department arrested Hasan A. Faheemud-Deen, 21, after campus police obtained arrest warrants in connection with a sexual assault at the Wolf Village student apartments on Dec. 7.

It was the second incident investigated by police in one of the school’s residence halls after a Dec. 4 WolfAlert notified students of a sexual assault at the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity house.

Monday night, a new incident of sexual battery (unlawful touching) was reported in the parking lot of Wolf Village. Faheemud-Deen is considered a person of interest in that, according to a new WolfAlert sent Tuesday morning.

Patrols will continue in an effort to keep students and faculty safe, according to a news release.

NC State Police offer trainings, including Rape Aggression Defense, as well as safety escorts for the campus community. Contact the Crime Prevention Unit at 919-515-3000 or see https://police.ehps.ncsu.edu/home/programs-services/ for more information.

The department also offers Crime Prevention Tips, Safety Information and Resources on its website.