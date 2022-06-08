Suspect of sexually assaulting child arrested in Allegheny County

A wanted sexual assault suspect was arrested in Allegheny County on Tuesday evening.

According to a release from the Allegheny County sheriff’s department, 33-year-old Jose Melendez Jr. was wanted on an arrest warrant issued for the sexual assault of a child.

The criminal complaint alleges multiple incidents of sexual assault between 2017 and 2019. The alleged assaults began when the victim was as young as 9.

Melendez allegedly made several attempts to stop the victim from reporting the assaults, by paying money and buying gifts.

An arrest warrant for Melendez was issued in March 2022.

Sheriff Kevin Kraus said Melendez was allegedly involved in a vehicle pursuit with police in Turtle Creek not long after his arrest warrant was issued.

Melendez allegedly fled on foot from the incident, and officers found multiple forms of identification belonging to him, which led to an additional arrest warrant.

The sheriff’s department determined that Melendez was possibly staying in the Natrona Heights area of Harrison Township over the past several days.

Deputies approached an apartment building in the 200 block of Park Avenue, where they believed Melendez was staying.

As they approached, deputies saw Melendez seated in a vehicle in front of the apartment building.

The release said that Melendez got out of the vehicle and began to run toward the back of the apartment complex to avoid capture.

Deputies had surrounded the building, and Melendez was taken into custody at 5:45 p.m.

Melendez has been charged with: statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor; sexual assault; aggravated indecent assault; intimidation, retaliation, or obstruction; indecent assault; endangering welfare of children; promoting prostitution; corruption of minors; criminal use of communication facility; and intimidation of witnesses or victims.

He was taken to Allegheny County Jail, and is awaiting arraignment on his warrants.

