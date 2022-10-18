Suspect shatters foot while running from officer after trying to carjack woman, toddlers, police say

Morrow police have arrested a man they say broke his foot while running away from an officer.

Officers say they were called to a gas station on Mt. Zion Road on Monday night after a woman reported a man trying to steal her car.

Body camera footage released to Channel 2 shows an officer chasing after the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Quadarius Johnson.

At one point in the video, Johnson can be seen laying on the ground. According to the incident report, Johnson complained to the officer of severe pain in his foot.

After being arrested, Johnson was taken to a hospital where an X-ray showed his heel had been fractured in several places. He was later released and booked into the Clayton County Jail.

As Johnson was being arrested, officers found a black bag with an unloaded Smith and Wesson handgun and three magazines.

The victim told police that Johnson walked up to her as she was getting in her car and pulled out the gun and demanded her keys. She says Johnson said, “I know you have 10 bricks in the car,” before walking away.

She had her two 1-year-old children in the backseat.

Johnson is being held in the Clayton County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, cruelty to children, motor vehicle hijacking and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

