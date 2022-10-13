Suspect in shooting death of Brooklyn paraprofessional is up-and-coming rapper Suavve Porter

The upbeat tattoo on an aspiring Brooklyn rapper’s arm was at odds with the gun in his hand.

Murder suspect Javier Oates, 19, sported the inked-on message “Do it with good intentions” when taken into custody for allegedly gunning down a fellow teen on the street in broad daylight after the victim left his job at a nearby city school, police sources said.

“That’s just the way I live life,” said Oates, who rapped under the name Suavve Porter, in a recent podcast. “I feel like I have a lot more work to do. I’m just humble with it.”

Oates was expected Thursday to appear in a Brooklyn courtroom for arraignment on murder and weapons charges in the cold-blooded killing of Ethan Holder, also 19. Holder was executed by a lone gunman while walking home from his job as a paraprofessional at Public School 203 in Flatlands, police say.

Police sources said Oates has confessed to the killing. Authorities had yet to explain why Holder was targeted.

“It doesn’t even make sense,” a 21-year-old friend of the victim told the Daily News about the Tuesday afternoon attack outside a local deli. “Nobody understands.”

In a text, the friend told The News that she recognized the suspect before adding that Holder and accused killer Oates “didn’t run around the same crowd at all.”

Roy Holder, father of the shooting victim, struggled to make sense of the murder after deciding to keep the teen’s memory alive by donating Ethan’s organs for transplant.

“An amazing kid, always smiling,” said the devastated dad. “He was trusting of everyone. Enjoyed working with kids, special needs kids ... He was just a really good human being. We’re heartbroken. Can’t understand the why.”

According to police, Holder was walking along the street when a passing car made a quick U-turn, with the gunman exiting the vehicle to fire five shots at the helpless target. Video showed the victim was shot in the head and the left arm before collapsing in the deli’s entrance.

The suspect climbed back into the car and fled the scene, with police taking Oates into custody as “a person of interest” before he was charged in the killing. The video captured a man wearing a red hoodie, red sweatpants and a jacket running to the waiting vehicle to make his getaway, police said.

Story continues

Holder died Wednesday.

The slain man’s friend recalled Oates as a Brooklyn resident with a large Facebook following. His recent posts indicated the suspect was an aspiring musician who even recorded a podcast about love.

In the podcast interview, the accused killer said: “I love life... I love to learn. I’m a student ... I don’t know nothing. Whether we are in an argument or anything, you don’t know me.”

“If you come from love, you know how to love,” he declared. “If you don’t come from love, you not gonna know how to love. I’m just a solid dude, so if you do right by me, I’ma do right by you.”

The victim’s friend was outraged by the comments: “How can you say something like that, then turn around and do something like this ... (to) somebody that you don’t know?”

Holder’s mother said her son had just started his new job last month and believes he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.