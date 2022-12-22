Suspect in shooting death of NYC aspiring rapper was pistol-whipped by victim, went into hiding after slay

The suspect accused of shooting to death a Manhattan ex-con trying to make it as a rapper pulled out all the stops to avoid arrest.

Osvaldo Marrero stopped going to work, emptied his bank account, ditched his cellphone and used an app to scramble his new number after the November slaying of Anthony “Ant” Holley, according to prosecutors.

Marrero, 34, was finally nabbed Tuesday in a friend’s apartment after 23 days on the lam.

According to prosecutors, Marrero was captured on video about 9:25 p.m. Nov. 27 pacing for about two minutes, gun in hand, outside the Fulton Houses on W. 17th St. near Ninth Ave. while Holley, 44, bought food at a deli a half-block away.

When Holley left the store and walked past Marrero, Holley pulled out his own gun and pistol-whipped Marrero, the complaint says.

The two walked away from each other but moments later Marrero stopped and fired once at Holley from 38 feet away, hitting him in the head before running off.

The motive for the murder is not clear.

The victim had 16 arrests on his record, most for drugs, and had spent more than 16 years in prison on four drug convictions.

The suspect has a felony conviction and 10 misdemeanor convictions, including two for violating orders of protection by harassing and threatening an ex-girlfriend, according to prosecutors.

The victim’s sister Tashey Holley said her brother, who had an 18-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter, was looking to the future, not the past. He was working odd jobs and determined to pursue a career recording rap music.

“He was in the studio saying he wanted to take it serious this time and pursue it, until this happened,” she said.