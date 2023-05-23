Suspect in shooting death of South Bend 11-year-old T'yon Horston arrested near Indianapolis

The South Bend teen charged with shooting 11-year-old T'yon Horston to death last month was arrested Monday near Indianapolis, police said.

Dominick Williams, 18, was reportedly arrested with cooperation of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and its SWAT team, the US Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force, the Fishers Police Department and the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's office authorized the charges for Williams with one count of murder and one count of felony firearms enhancement.

Horston was shot and killed at about 5 p.m. April 20 in the 600 block of North Johnson Street. The case was investigated by the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit.

This story will be updated.

Dominick Williams Jr.

