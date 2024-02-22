Suspect in shooting death of Westmoreland man facing additional murder-for-hire charge

One of three men jailed in connection to the disappearance and death of a Westmoreland County man is facing another charge.

Jeremy Fisher, 41, of Moon Township, was charged with criminal solicitation - criminal homicide for allegedly offering a witness $50,000 to kill George Dayieb, 57, of Murrysville.

Dayieb’s body was found Dec. 29 in a “camp” in Licking Township, Clarion County. He had been placed in a trailer and covered with cushions and pillows after being shot in the head, according to the complaint.

Fisher, William Fortuna, 58, and Braden Elliott, 20, were charged in connection to his disappearance and death.

The search for Dayieb began Dec. 27 after he was reported missing and endangered to Murrysville police, and his truck was found abandoned later the same day.

Investigators say Fisher and Dayieb were business associates, and on the day of his disappearance, Dayieb was meeting Fisher to collect a $439,432 debt for the purchase of equipment.

Police say Fisher conspired with Elliott and Fortuna to kill Dayieb. Elliott allegedly told police Fisher, who is his uncle, offered to buy him a diesel truck if he helped in the murder.

According to the criminal complaint, Fisher gave Elliott a revolver from Fortuna, then texted him when he wanted him to use it on Dayieb. Elliott shot Dayieb in the back of the head, investigators say.

Fisher, Fortuna and Elliott are all facing multiple charges including criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy and abuse of a corpse.

