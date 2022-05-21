Suspect in shooting death of woman sitting on her front porch in Washington in custody

A suspect in the shooting death of a woman sitting on her front porch in the city of Washington on May 11 has been arrested.

According to Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh, Brandon Allen was taken into custody without incident.

City of Washington Police Chief Dan Rush said Allen was arrested in the 500 block of Fayette Street.

Allen, along with 15-year-old Tyriq Moss, are in custody in connection with the shooting death of Kristin Barfield.

Barfield, a mother of three and grandmother of 12, was shot to death while sitting on her front porch with her boyfriend last week. Her sister, Mishelle Dixon-Price, told Channel 11 the suspects shot her sister in cold blood in the middle of the day.

According to police paperwork, Allen drove a car toward the home where Barfield was sitting on the porch with her boyfriend.

There was also another person in the same area during that time. Police investigators said that Moss and Allen agreed they were going to shoot that person. According to court documents, Allen and Moss fired shots that missed the target and ultimately hit Barfield multiple times in the chest, killing her.

Police are searching for one more man wanted in Barfield’s murder, Javarr Thomas.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thomas to call them.

Allen is being held without bail.

