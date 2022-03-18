Suspect in shooting death of young Pueblo mom says it was an accident

Editor's note: This story contains references to domestic and other violence. Information about domestic violence warning signs and resources for those in crisis is available at the end of this story.

The man suspected of fatally shooting a young Pueblo mother Monday at a bar on the north side of the city told police he shot her by accident.

Several people witnessed the moment Jesse Grondahl shot Kaylie Marcum, 23, in the chest just after midnight at the Riverside Bar and Grill, according to an affidavit of probable cause summarizing the evidence and circumstances of Grondahl's arrest.

Video surveillance cameras also captured the shooting, the affidavit said.

Grondahl allegedly called the shooting into the police himself, telling dispatch he had "shot his girlfriend by accident."

The family of the victim, who also went by Kay Lints, said on a GoFundMe page that the pair was no longer together, but confirmed that Grondahl was the father of Lints' three-year-old son. They also said that Lints had been the victim of domestic violence.

When police officers arrived at the bar, Grondahl was waiting to be arrested, the affidavit said. He told police he was unarmed but later mentioned that there was a gun on the passenger seat of his "possibly dead girlfriend's" car.

Marcum was found unresponsive in the bar, with a gunshot wound in the center of her chest just below the neckline.

Rescue personnel attempted to revive her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene minutes after police arrived.

After Grondahl was taken into custody, he showed self-harming behavior, allegedly hitting his head on the cage of Pueblo police officer Zachary Baxter's patrol car and on an interview table.

He told Baxter he should have kept the gun and made the officer shoot him. He also said that night was his and Marcum's four-year anniversary.

According to the affidavit, Grondahl told police he had "aimed for the shoulder" and expressed disbelief that the shot he fired was fatal.

Genevieve Chavez, a friend and coworker of Marcum's who was with the victim at the bar, told detectives that Grondahl and Marcum were previously in an intimate relationship and lived at Grondahl's mother's home with their three-year-old son.

The pair separated in November, but still lived in the same house "for the child's sake," she said.

Chavez and Marcum had been hanging out earlier in the day and had gone shopping together, she said. They made plans to meet up again later that night, but Marcum, the affidavit said, texted Chavez in the early evening, saying: "Guess I'm not going out, Jesse lost his damn mind, I think I might actually have to leave this house tonight."

Later that evening, Marcum texted Chavez again, saying: "I gotta get out of here." Chavez picked Marcum up at 8:30 p.m. Grondahl had allegedly taken her keys and hidden them.

After the two women got to the bar, Grondahl allegedly began calling and texting Marcum. She answered once but heard nothing, so she hung up and refused to answer any more calls.

Chavez said Marcum explained to her that Grondahl had threatened suicide in the past, and she believed he was trying to make Marcum think he was taking his own life.

Grondahl had pulled out a gun and threatened suicide in the past, broken down a door in the house they lived in and otherwise acted unstable, Chavez said her friend had told her.

Grondahl continued to text Marcum, the affidavit said, without revealing what the messages said.

At around 12:08 a.m, Grondahl entered the bar, dressed in a black trench coat with no sleeves, the affidavit said. It was clear he was looking for Marcum, Chavez said. When he found her, sitting in a booth with Chavez, he smiled at them, she said.

He asked if he could sit down, and Marcum said no, according to Chavez. He asked if Marcum had a problem if he sat down, to which Marcum replied, "I kind of do, why are you here?"

Their conversation continued briefly, with Marcum reportedly telling Grondahl he was "freaking my friend out." He allegedly responded, "It's going to get worse, anyways," before pulling out a black, semiautomatic .45 caliber handgun and shooting Marcum, the affidavit said.

Another patron at the bar recalled seeing a man enter the bar, looking like he was on a mission. A few seconds later, the customer heard a loud bang and saw the same man holding a handgun in his right hand.

Grondahl is being charged with first-degree murder. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

Riverside Bar and Grill, 4021 Jerry Murphy Rd., was the scene of a fatal shooting on Monday.

Marcum's death was the fourth homicide in Pueblo this year. All four have involved firearms.

Last year, there were 29 homicides in Pueblo; 21 of them involved guns.

A GoFundMe drive for the victim had raised just over $7,400 by Friday to help pay for funeral and other expenses.

Four days after the deadly shooting, it was unclear where Marcum's young son was. Her family said in the GoFundMe that they were trying to "get (him) with family."

Domestic violence warning signs

Domestic violence is a pattern of abuse that can include physical, sexual, emotional, verbal and financial elements where the abuser's conscious or unconscious goal is to gain or maintain control. There are not always physical signs of abuse.

Girls and young women ages 16-24 experience the highest rate of intimate partner violence.

Early warning signs of an abusive partner include:

Controlling behavior

Guilt trips

Threats

Intimidation

Isolation

Jealousy

Name-calling

Manipulation

Explosive temper

Mood swings

Checking your cellphone or email without permission

Help for people in crisis

If you or someone you care about is in a domestic violence situation, call the 24/7 crisis hotline for YWCA of Pueblo Domestic Violence Services at 719-545-8195 or the 24/7 hotline for ACOVA — A Community Organization for Victim Assistance, at 719-583-6250.

For the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, call 1-800-273-8255, or call 911.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

