Suspect in shooting in east Athens jailed without bond

The suspect in a recent shooting in east Athens was arrested Thursday on an aggravated battery charge.

Ambria Shantara Rhodes, 29, of Coleridge Court was booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail where she is being held without bond.

Rhodes has been the subject of a search since the April 16 shooting, where witnesses identified her as the person who began firing a gun along Coleridge Court, located off Lexington Highway, according to Athens-Clarke police.

Ayeshia M. Bullock, 29, of Athens was shot in the head during the gunfire, police said. The wounds were nonlife threatening, but she was hospitalized, police said.

Bullock was visiting friends at the location and was not involved in a previous dispute that involved Rhodes with some other people on Martin Circle, according to police.

Police said Rhodes fired her pistol three times, then fled the location in her personal car.

Details of Rhodes arrest were unavailable Friday as most Athens-Clarke County departments were closed in observance of Earth Day.

