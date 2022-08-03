Suspect in shooting incident was convicted felon, barred from having a gun.

A Rock Hill man banned under South Carolina law from having a gun is charged with shooting into a car where a victim was grazed by a bullet at Rock Hill intersection, police said.

Sherif Ahmad Olalekan Laguda, 30, of Rock Hill, was arrested Tuesday morning, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Laguda turned himself in at the police department, Chavis said.

Laguda was arrested on charges of attempted murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to a police statement released Tuesday.

It is unclear if Laguda has a lawyer. Laguda was transferred to the York County jail Wednesday under a $200,000 bond after an initial appearance in Rock Hill city court on the charges, court records show.

Shooting happened on residential street

The shooting happened Sunday around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bose Avenue and Chandler Drive in a residential area west of Cherry Road, Rock Hill police said in a statement on Monday.

The victim was grazed in the arm by a bullet, police said in the statement. The victim’s car had five bullet holes, police said.

No motive for the shooting has been released.

The victim told responding officers a person in another vehicle fired several shots after the victim honked his horn, police said in a statement.

Weapon involved seized: Police

The handgun believed to be used in the shooting Sunday was seized by police during the investigation, Chavis told The Herald on Tuesday.

The weapon was determined by investigators not to have been reported stolen, Chavis said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting and the gun, Chavis said Tuesday.

Laguda is banned under state law from possessing a gun or ammunition because he has two previous convictions for assault and battery with intent to kill, York County court records show.

In those earlier convictions, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to court records.