Suspect in shooting incident at nursing facility identified

Jul. 7—A Dallas County woman has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, after being arrested for firing several rounds inside a local nursing and rehabilitation facility one week ago.

Sarah M Carter, 55, of Lancaster, was being held as of Monday afternoon in the Rockwall County Jail in lieu of a total of $1.25 million bond on five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and $2,500 bond on one charge of criminal trespass filed by the Royse City Police Department.

No one was injured, but there were some anxious moments on the morning of June 30 as area law enforcement agencies descended on the Royse City Medical Lodge.

The Royse City Police Department reported that at 9:15 a.m. Carter entered the facility at 901 West Interstate 30 with a rifle. Initial callers reported there was at least one person who was shot.

Officers responded to the facility and were directed towards a hallway where Carter was at. Officers started searching the rooms to locate the suspect, as a patient directed officers to a room at the end of the hall where Carter was at,

Officers attempted to open the door, but it was blocked with furniture. The officers forced the door open and found Carter in the room with two patients. Carter was then taken into custody without incident.

Inside the room was a SKS assault rifle. At the conclusion to the incident, it was discovered there were no injuries to anyone at the facility.

During the incident, the Royse City Police Department was assisted by officers and deputies from the Rockwall Police Department, the Fate Department of Public Safety and the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office.