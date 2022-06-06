Suspect in shooting of judge was 'anti-government' and charges brought after six bodies found in a home in January

Suspect in shooting of former Wisconsin judge had frequent legal trouble, but friends surprised by accusations

Douglas K. Uhde, 56, the suspect in the shooting death of former Juneau County Judge John Roemer, was sentenced by Roemer in 2005 on a burglary charge in Adams County. After escaping in 2006, Uhde was captured and eventually served prison time until April 2020.

Longtime friend Kevin Baden said Sunday that after being released from prison Uhde stayed with Baden family members in northern Michigan, but was kicked out twice, once for talking about dressing up in a clown costume and "taking care of" a judge in Roscommon County, Michigan.

Uhde bristled at any kind of authority. Baden described him as "anti-government," but he did not know of any associations with a militia, as some news outlets have reported. He didn't know Uhde to be a violent person, Baden said. "I've never in my life seen a violent bone in that man. He was afraid of everybody."

Arrest made, charges filed in January executions of 6 people inside Milwaukee house

Travis Birkley, 34, was charged over the weekend with six counts of felony murder-armed robbery, according to online court records. Birkley made his initial court appearance Saturday and is being held on $1 million bail. A preliminary hearing has been set for June 15.

Eleven shell casings found at the scene came from two guns, according to the criminal complaint. A witness told police that Birkley said he and his cousin committed the murders during a "robbery gone bad." The cousin is not named in the complaint and doesn't appear to be charged or the source of any of the information in the complaint.

Both Birkley and his cousin appear to have known all the victims and may have lived at the residence at least some of the time. The victims were discovered during a welfare check on Jan. 23 at a duplex near the corner of North 21st and West Wright streets. According to the complaint, they had been killed three days earlier. One witness told police the home was a busy site for the selling and using of K2, a synthetic marijuana, and that Birkley sometimes worked security at the operation.

Story continues

Did someone share this newsletter with you? Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

The Money

BLACKOUTS: Potentially dangerous blackouts across the Midwest are possible this summer due to hotter weather, growing demand for power and the retirement of coal-fueled power plants, according to a recent report.

The Fun Stuff

SUMMERFEST: Don Smiley will step down as Summerfest chief at the end of 2023, marking the Big Gig's first major succession in 2 decades.

REP: Here are three reasons to see Milwaukee Repertory Theater's 'Murder on the Orient Express'

The Games

BREWERS: They really need the day off they're getting today after dropping a third straight game to the Padres, the end of a nasty string of 18 games in 17 days. A bright note was Josh Hader making more history: The Brewers closer pitched a perfect ninth inning, marking his MLB record-tying 40th consecutive scoreless appearance dating back to last season.

PACKERS: After years of neglect, Green Bay is making special teams a priority with renowned assistant Rich Bisaccia.

Today's Weather

A very soggy day with a high of 67. Might as well get a day like this on a Monday.

Not yet a Journal Sentinel subscriber? Please consider signing up at jsonline.com/deal.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Suspect in shooting of judge was 'anti-government'