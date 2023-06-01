Suspect in shooting of KCK officers back in Missouri jail that mistakenly released him

A 22-year-old man suspected in the shooting of three Kansas City, Kansas, police officers has been arrested and returned back to the Missouri jail that mistakenly released him, Ronald Miller, U.S. Marshal for the District of Kansas, said Thursday.

Jae’veon Mitchell-Locke was arrested Wednesday without incident in Kansas City, North, and was booked back into the Platte County jail, ending a month-long manhunt, Miller said.

Mitchell-Locke was booked into the jail shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday, Platte County jail records show.

Mitchell-Locke and two other suspects were charged with three counts of attempted capital murder following an April 5 shootout with police during a drug bust in Kansas City, Kansas. Three Kansas City, Kansas, police officers were shot and injured in the incident.

The shooting erupted after police tried to arrest the suspects about 3 p.m. April 5 in the parking lot of a convenience store near 18th Street and Wood Avenue. Bystanders, including three children, were at convenience store at the time, but none were injured in the shootout.

In addition to the attempted capital murder charges, the defendants also faces charges of criminal discharge of a firearm, aggravated endangering of a child, and distribution of fentanyl.

While being held for unrelated warrants, Mitchell-Locke was mistakenly released from the Platte County jail on April 21.

The U.S. Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force worked with the U.S. Marshals Mid-West Violent Offender Task Force; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Kansas City Kansas Police Department; Kansas City Police Department; the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office and the Platte County District Attorney’s Office to find and arrest Mitchell-Locke.

“The Marshals Service has a strong relationship with our state and local agencies,” Miller said in a news release. “We worked diligently side by side with them on this case to bring it to a close.”