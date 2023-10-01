Suspect in shooting that killed 19-year-old brought back to Dallas to face charges

DALLAS - The 27-year-old man accused of killing a 19-year-old and injuring three others in a shooting in South Dallas last week has been extradited back to Dallas after he was arrested near Amarillo.

Jeremiah Moore was taken into custody in Donley County. He has been charged with murder and is being held on $1 million bond in the Dallas County Jail.

Moore was arrested for a shooting on Elsie Faye Heggins Street on September 25.

Police said two women and a man from the same family were shot inside an apartment. Another man was shot outside a nearby car wash.

Savannah Rodriguez, who went by Savannah Chavez, was killed in Monday’s shooting.

The 19-year-old graduated high school earlier this year and had just celebrated a birthday.

Her boyfriend, 18-year-old Christopher Morales, who was also shot but survived.

Investigators said Moore shot Chavez, Morales, and Chavez’s grandmother, Minerva Arredondo, at their apartment, before he drove over to a nearby car wash and shot another man.

It's unclear what the motive for the shooting was.

Chavez's family said they did not know the victim who was shot at the car wash.