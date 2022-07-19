Suspect in shooting of Lady Gaga's dog-walker still at large

The U.S. Marshals Service has joined the search for James Howard Jackson, the alleged gunman wanted in connection with the February 2021 dog-napping of musician Lady Gaga's pet French bulldogs in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Photos of 19-year-old James Howard Jackson, a suspect in the shooting of Lady Gaga's dogwalker back in February of 2021. / Credit: (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

Five people were originally arrested for their involvement in the theft, all of whom are said to be documented gang members, including 19-year-old James Howard Jackson, who police believe was the gunman who opened fire on the singer's dog-walker, Ryan Fischer. He sustained a gunshot wound, but survived. Jackson was charged with attempted murder.

They were all held in jail until April, when a reported "clerical error" resulted in the accidental release of Jackson.

Since then, he has been on the run, and authorities have been unable to locate him.

As a result, the U.S. Marshals Service has offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information that may lead to his arrest. It was added to the joint search effort per a request from the L.A. County Sheriff's Department's Major Crime Team.

Jackson is described as a Black man with black hair and brown eyes, about 5-foot-6 weighing around 120 pounds.

"Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous," LASD Major Crimes Detective Timothy Lee said.

Authorities urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact law enforcement immediately.

On Feb 24, 2021, Fischer was walking Lady Gaga's three French bulldogs when a sedan pulled up alongside him, two suspects emerged and stole two of the bulldogs, Gustave and Koji.

During the chaos, as Fischer was trying to fight the men off, he was shot once in the chest. The incident was caught on surveillance video.

The third bulldog, Miss Asia, ran away but was later found safe.

Lady Gaga, who was shooting a movie in Italy, offered a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her dogs and praised Fischer, saying he risked his life "to fight for our family. You're forever a hero."

Two days after the attack, Gustave and Koji were turned in by one of the suspects, police said.

Story continues

Chinese American WII veteran honored by Yankees

"Law & Order" production crew member fatally shot

ATF director on efforts to fight gun violence