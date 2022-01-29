Suspect in shooting of MPD officer rearrested. Girlfriend allegedly mailed drugs into jail

A man who is charged with shooting a Modesto police officer in August was arrested Thursday alongside his girlfriend after the two allegedly conspired to bring drugs into the Stanislaus County jail, police said.

Jesse Collins James Brooks, who was 42 at the time of his August arrest, and Melody Ann Farr, 41, of Hayward allegedly conspired to bring a liquid form of methamphetamine into the jail, according to a release from the Modesto Police Department.

Police believe Farr sent four meth-laced letters to at least three inmates during the course of a three-month investigation. All letters were intercepted, police said.

Brooks and Farr are each facing preliminary charges of bringing a controlled substance into jail, furnishing methamphetamine and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Brooks, already in custody, was rebooked. Police located Farr, arrested her and booked her into the jail.

Brooks was arrested in the Aug. 14 shooting of Officer Michael Rokaitis. Jail logs at the time showed he was charged with three counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, with an enhancement for using a firearm.

He also faces one charge each of being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition.

Rokaitis was shot twice while serving a search warrant inside a home on East Orangeburg Avenue. He spent 12 days in the ICU and underwent several surgeries, including one to amputate part of his right leg.

Four other people were also arrested in connection to the incident, which began after officers chased a motorcyclist to the house after he fled from a traffic stop.

After officers began searching the house, Brooks allegedly opened fire on them, striking Rokaitis twice.

Police returned fire and injured Brooks, who was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries and released into police custody.

Brooks also had multiple previous convictions between 2009 and 2015, including for burglary and resisting arrest. He was arrested for a parole violation about three months before the shooting, his daughter told The Modesto Bee.

A pretrial hearing in the shooting case was scheduled for Thursday, according to county records. A mental competency hearing is scheduled for Feb. 24.