Suspect in shooting near USF in Tampa arrested, Hillsborough officials say

A 25-year-old man who was being sought in connection to a fatal shooting at a Tampa apartment complex July 9 has been arrested, according to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Katrell Hubbard, of New Port Richey, was arrested Wednesday by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the news release said. A week earlier, Lake City Police Department officers had attempted to pull over the vehicle Hubbard was driving. He fled and, after a brief chase, Hubbard crashed his vehicle and fled on foot, the department reported in a March 31 post on its Facebook page.

Hillsborough detectives had identified Hubbard as a suspect July 16 and said he was facing a charge of second-degree murder (firearm discharge) in the July 9 death of a man whose body was discovered inside a residence at Willow Brooke Apartments, located in the 14000 block of Hellenic Drive.

The July 9 shooting was the second homicide at the apartment complex that week. On July 7, a resident called 911 to report gunshots in their apartment following an argument between a man and a woman, and when deputies arrived they discovered the body of a woman. Suspect Demontrey Jackson was arrested hours later.

After the second slaying, Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement the two homicides were “unrelated from each other.”