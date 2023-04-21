Suspect in shooting of North Carolina 6-year-old taken into custody in Florida

The man believed to have shot at his neighbors in North Carolina, including a 6-year-old girl, earlier this week is in custody in Florida, police announced on Thursday night.

Robert Louis Singletary is accused of shooting and injuring his neighbors after a basketball rolled into his yard on Tuesday. According to neighbors, Singletary and a child’s father got into an argument, with the father telling Singletary not to curse at his kids.

Singletary then went inside and returned with a gun, shooting at the child and her parents. The girl was grazed by bullet fragments in her cheek and her mother in the elbow. The child’s father was shot in the back, seriously injured, and remains in the hospital.

Another man was shot but not injured.

Singletary turned himself into police in Tampa, Fla., on Thursday afternoon.

It was the fourth case in a week of a shooting gaining national attention for involving a seemingly innocent interaction. Two teen cheerleaders in Texas were shot after they accidentally opened the wrong car door at a grocery store, a 16-year-old boy was shot in Kansas City after he knocked on his neighbor’s door, and a 20-year-old woman was shot and killed after turning into the wrong driveway in New York.

Singletary has been charged with four counts of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and illegal firearm possession.

Neighbors told CNN that he had recently moved to the neighborhood and previously yelled at the playing children.

In December, Singletary was charged with assaulting his girlfriend with a mini-sledgehammer and preventing her from receiving medical attention, police said.

