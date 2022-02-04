The suspect in the shooting outside Rufus King High School turns himself in to Milwaukee police

A 34-year-old Milwaukee man suspected of shooting a gun outside Rufus King High School and injuring five people turned himself in to police Friday.

Police said criminal charges will be forwarded to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

Chief Jeffrey Norman said Wednesday the shooting was preceded by a physical fight between two females along the 4100 block of North 19th Street, as a girls basketball game was underway inside.

A large group of onlookers formed around the fight and eventually a man fired gunshots, injuring a group of females ages 15, 16, 17 and 20, Norman said. Neither of their injuries were life-threatening.

Norman said the fight started over a dispute on social media.

Police did not say whether any other arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. On Tuesday, Norman said police were searching for additional suspects involved in the physical fight.

