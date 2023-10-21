Suspect in shooting with Sheriff's deputy in Thousand Palms identified

One of two suspects involved in a shooting with deputies in Thousand Palms was identified Saturday.

Deputies from the Palm Desert sheriff’s station responded at 7:08 p.m. Wednesday to find a felony hit-and-run suspect in the area of Ramon and Robert Roads, according to Sgt. Deirdre Vickers of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies stopped a vehicle with two people inside.

“While detaining the driver of the vehicle, the passenger fired at deputies, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” Vickers wrote in a statement. “The suspect barricaded inside the vehicle and refused to follow commands.”

The sheriff’s department’s Special Enforcement Bureau and the California Highway Patrol subsequently responded to the scene to assist, according to Vickers.

One deputy was struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital, where he remained in stable condition, Vickers said. Deputies provided medical aid to the suspect, also struck by gunfire, and took him to a hospital, where he remained in stable condition.

Both suspects were taken into custody, and the driver was booked into jail on an outstanding felony warrant, according to Vickers.

One of the suspects was identified as Jose Eduardo Rosales Perez, 34, of Desert Hot Springs.

Perez was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer and was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center.

The identities of the deputy and the second suspect have not been released yet.

“The involved deputies will be placed on paid administrative leave according to Department policy,” Vickers said. “Investigators from the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office and the California Highway Patrol assigned to the Riverside Sheriff’s Force Investigations Detail will lead this investigation.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Riverside County District Attorney investigator Mario Moreno at 951-955-9470.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Suspect in shooting with Sheriff's deputy in Thousand Palms identified